Disney is coming to Fortnite: here’s what it means for you

In an unexpected collaboration this year, Disney and Epic Games are teaming up to create a “games and entertainment universe”. Perking up everybody’s mouse ears, the entertainment giant is throwing $1.5 billion at the gaming brand for Disney’s biggest entry into gaming – the house of mouse is coming to Fortnite.

With this collaboration between brands, the vision is to meld Disney‘s juggernaut of brands with Fortnite’s massive audience. The goal is to create an expansive universe where players can play, watch, shop, and engage with content spanning from the halls of Pixar to the vastness of the Star Wars galaxy. It’ll combine all of Disney’s brands into a new experience – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more.

Previously, Disney and Fortnite collaborated to introduce characters from the house of mouse into the game. And with this new collaboration, it looks like you can expect more Disno characters in the world of Fortnite. But this time the collaboration is going to make something different.

What’s the vision here?

Both brands are describing the world they’re creating as a new ecosystem. This new universe, whatever it may look like, will offer a multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more. At least that’s how it’s being sold.

It’s a little unclear as to what the vision here is. Are the brands collaborating on a platform that uses different worlds, like Fortnite, to let digital characters interact with games, shopping, and content? Or is this going to be something that you can delve into in VR, where you actually enter this “universe” yourself?

Play

Details are currently scarce. What we do know is that the platform will be powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. It powers most of Epic’s games in the catalogue, and Disney is no stranger to the tech, either. It’s already been behind movies, video games, and experiences at Disney’s theme parks.

These two brands clearly have a vision of something that’s interconnected, but it’s a little murky as to what that’s going to be. Stay tuned for further announcements where we might find out more.

