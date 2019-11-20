Christmas Gift Guide 2019: 15 gadget gift ideas for Apple fans

Watch on their wrist, AirPods in their ears, MacBook in their bag and iPhone in their pocket: so dedicated is your mate that, if Apple did tattoos, they’d already be inked in Midnight Green.
Alas, for all the kit that’s shipped by the Cupertino corporation, official AirTats aren’t yet an option.
Reward their loyalty the classier way with these Christmas treats: from cables to cases to wireless chargers, they’re the perfect addition to any Apple ensemble – no faded regret necessary.
Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2019 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.
Native Union DROP XL Wireless Charger (£100)
One day, all domestic surfaces will be inductive and keeping your Apple ensemble fully juiced will be as easy as dropping your iPhone on the counter next to your Space Grey Cupertino kettle. Until then, this extra-large charging pad is the way to go.
Topped by grippy silicone, it can zap two devices wirelessly at the same time – think AirPods and iPhone – while filling a third via USB. And, while it’s not one to chop on, the textile and aluminium finish rivals your polished concrete kitchen for industrial chic.
Apple AirPods Pro (£249)
Mates still making jibes about your love for Jony Ive? Block out their aluminium banter with the second coming of Cupertino’s cult ‘buds – now with active noise cancellation. Microphones inside and out constantly adapt the audio to suit your surroundings, so you’ll always get the best from your mega mix of Apple advert music.
A customisable fit also keeps them snug in any lug, while a force sensor on the shorter stem puts Siri just a tap away. The best bit? Transparency mode lets outside sounds in, so you’ll never miss a word of Pro appreciation from fellow fans.
Nodus Shell Case II (£40)
Apple products have always had a kind of magnetism, but wrap your iPhone 11 in this Italian leather case and it’ll really stick to walls. Shock absorbent, shielded and compatible with wireless chargers, its hidden skill is revealed when you pair it with the bundled Micro Dock. Attach the little magnetic strip almost anywhere you fancy and, using nothing but the power of physics, your mobile will hold fast.
So, no, the Nodus case won’t make your Pro the world’s most expensive fridge decoration, but mount it by the microwave and you’ll have a sous chef straight from Cupertino.
Mous FlexLine (£20)
Like sporks and Swiss Army Knives, the best accessories are multi-talented – and this ultra-tough Lightning cable is no exception. Strengthened with an aramid fibre braid, it’s been tested to withstand 10,000 bends and is reinforced at both ends.
Great for reliable iDevice charging, even better as an emergency escape tool: thanks to all that durability, it can lift a 140kg load. Sling it from your window like an Apple-certified Rapunzel and you’ve got a rappelling route to freedom. Just don’t sue us if your knot comes undone.
Harber London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve (£69)
Hiding your slim-as-a-mint MacBook Air inside a baggy pouch is a crime against design. Want a case that respects your laptop’s slender measurements? Harber’s latest leather sleeve is its slimmest ever.
Streamlined, refined and tailored to fit like a lovely glove, the case’s wool felt lining adds minimal bulk to its barely-there build, while also protecting your wafer-thin baby from clumsy bumps and scrapes.
Elago W6 Stand (£15)
As Apple learnt from the Songs of Innocence fiasco, putting unexpected items inside an iPod isn’t always a good idea. But sticking an Apple Watch in this silicone reincarnation of an iPod Classic definitely is.
Styled like the distinctive U2 special edition first seen in 2004, put your magnetic charger in the back of the stand, set your background to Bono’s portrait and drop in your Watch for an upstanding ode to old-school Cupertino.
Logitech Rugged Folio (£120)
Creative power doesn’t come more portable than the latest iPad, with its 10.2in Retina display and Apple Pencil support. The only problem? With great portability comes great risk: chiefly that you’ll chuck your tablet across the platform as your rush to make your train. Thankfully, this folio nails productivity and protection in equal measure.
The shell surpasses military drop test standards, while the integrated full-size keyboard is silent, spill-resistant and sports a range of iOS shortcuts to scythe through tasks. There’s a tilting kickstand for versatile viewing, too, and a little loop so you'll never forget your stylus.
Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 (£50)
If you ever need proof of the potential of a solitary port, this all-in-one hub is your primary evidence. Stick it in the side of your MacBook or iPad and, from a single USB-C port, you’ll get two USB 3.0 slots, an HDMI port that supports 4K, an ethernet socket and an SD card reader, in addition to a 60W USB-C Power Delivery slot to replace the one you’ve plugged the whole thing into.
Sure, Apple could have put all those ports on your MacBook in the first place but, well, that just wouldn’t be brave.