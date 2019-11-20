Christmas Gift Guide 2019: 15 gadget gift ideas for Apple fans

Watch on their wrist, AirPods in their ears, MacBook in their bag and iPhone in their pocket: so dedicated is your mate that, if Apple did tattoos, they’d already be inked in Midnight Green.

Alas, for all the kit that’s shipped by the Cupertino corporation, official AirTats aren’t yet an option.

Reward their loyalty the classier way with these Christmas treats: from cables to cases to wireless chargers, they’re the perfect addition to any Apple ensemble – no faded regret necessary.