Captain fantastics: the 7 best tools for winning your fantasy football league

Have you ever found yourself awake at 1am agonising over whether to ‘take a hit’ on a ‘differential’?

Of course you have! We can see ‘reluctant Fantasy League addict’ written all over your exhausted face.

Well, the ‘good news’ is that it’s time to enter that sweet, sweet hell of picking your team for the new Premier League season all over again.

But wait, come back – the game’s irresistible mix of elements from Championship Manager, the stock market and poker doesn’t necessarily mean becoming a transfer-obsessed hermit.

We’ve put together a set of fantasy league tools that, while not technically cheating, should give you an unfair advantage over that guy who’s somehow the Mystic Meg of captaincy choices.

Rest assured, whatever decision you make, it’ll be the wrong one anyway.

(We're focusing mainly on the official Premier League game here, but most of the tools will be handy to all forms of the game)...