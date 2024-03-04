If rumours are to be believed, we could be expecting a Switch sequel in Q1 2025. Given how Nintendo seems to reinvent the wheel with each new console it delivers, the Switch 2 will likely instead be an evolution of, well, the original Nintendo Switch.

Rather than offering a completely new way to play like the Nintendo Wii and the OG Switch did, all signs point to the Nintendo Switch 2 being a graphically superior beast. I don’t think we’ll be getting a repeat of the Wii U, but I’ve been wrong before.

A boosted Switch is an obvious win for Nintendo fans. It’s often joked that compared to the PS5, Nintendo Switch is about as powerful as a Casio calculator. But it’s the games that keeps millions of players flocking back to Nintendo. Give Zelda a PS5-equalling power boost, and the Nintendo Switch 2 could be the best console of all time. The question is then, can the Nintendo Switch 2 be as powerful as the PS5?

Better, faster, stronger?

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t need to better the PS5. The original Switch’s strengths lies in the fact it’s not like other consoles. It doesn’t prioritise power over playability, and doesn’t need exceptional graphics to be a major success. But…what if it did?

We’ve heard suggestions that the new console could have graphics equal to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is down to Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology, which is almost like a gaming quality hack. It uses AI graphics to create additional frames in a scene and improve image quality overall. According to its website, the technology is purported to analyse “sequential frames and motion data from the new Optical Flow Accelerator in GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs to create additional high quality frames.” In translation, this could transform 45-50FPS images into 120-120FPS.

This might give it a graphics-based edge over the PS5, but it might be safe to assume that a handheld console still might not compete with the power of the huge (but recently slimmed down) PS5. Until we get our hands on, or any further news about, the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s pretty impossible to determine how this experimental tech will work in practice. But if it bridges the gap between Nintendo and Sony, I’m here for it.

