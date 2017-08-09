Buying guide: The best smart speakers

If the AI revolution really is upon us then it's being led by a bunch of plastic cylinders doubling as Bluetooth speakers.
We can thank Amazon for kick-starting this trend with the release of the original Amazon Echo in 2014, but it's no longer the only game in town: Google released its own device, Google Home, last year and Apple will be following suit with the HomePod later this year. We've also seen the first third-party speakers arrive packing Amazon's Alexa assistant.
So what's the point? And which should you buy? Read on for all the answers.
What does a smart speaker do?
Smart speakers do three main things: play music, control your smart home and act as a digital butler.
1. Music playing
Let's tackle the music side first. A smart speaker is basically just a Bluetooth (or Wi-Fi) speaker with an AI assistant built in. That means you can (usually) stream music to it from your phone and (sometimes) take it out of the house with you too. The advantage over a standard Bluetooth speaker is that the AI side of it makes it possible to ask for tunes just by speaking to it - and even get recommendations based on mood etc.
2. Smart home
On the smart home side, most of these speakers integrate with the big smart home players: Philips Hue, Hive, Nest, Netatmo and so on on. The big bonus here is that you won't need to keep on whipping out your phone every time you want to turn the heating up or switch off the lights - simply ask the speaker to do it for you.
3. Digital butler
Whether powered by Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant (or, soon, by Apple's Siri or Microsoft's Cortana), your smart speaker can answer questions, set timers, add calendar appointments, make bookings and order items from shopping services. And you don't even need to say thank you.
Not sure what you should be looking for in your new smart speaker? Answer these questions and you'll start narrowing down your search.
1. How important is music to you?
The first thing you need to consider is what the speaker's primary function is. Are you really just after a top quality music player with voice control? Or are you more interested in turning your house into a smart home? If music is a key aspect, consider which services the speaker works with and how good the sound quality is. We've covered both of these aspects below.
2. How many smart home services do you have?
Outside of music, you're probably most interested in smart home control. But not all of these speakers work with every service. We've listed the main supported services for each ones, so be sure to check what's compatible before buying.
3. Does it need to be portable?
Some of these speakers have batteries so you can take them out of the house, others require a wired connection.
4. What's your budget?
This one's obvious, but there's a wide range of prices here, from £50 up to over £200. It may well be worth waiting for discounts on Black Friday or, given that several of these are made by Amazon, for the next Amazon Prime Day. This year saw major reductions on the Echo and Echo Dot.
1) Amazon Echo Dot (£50)
PROS: Ultra-cheap | Great range of services | Works well with existing setups
CONS: Needs external speaker for music | Not portable
But the Echo Dot here from Amazon (UK) | Amazon (USA)
Amazon's smallest speaker is the best there is, thanks to that super-low price and its wealth of skills. You won't want to use it as a music player itself, but pair it with a Bluetooth speaker or hi-fi via Bluetooth or its 3.5mm output and you'll have a fantastic setup. Alexa may not be the brightest, but she's very well connected and will do a great job as your smart home hub.
Music services fully supported: Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn Radio
Smart home services supported: Nest, Hive, Hue, SmartThings, Fitbit, Dominos and hundreds more
2) Amazon Echo (£149)
PROS: Good sound | Great range of services
CONS: Slightly overpriced | Not portable
Buy the Echo here from Amazon | Amazon (USA)
The Echo sounds way better than the Echo Dot, and indeed slightly better than the Google Home. In fact it's currently the best-sounding smart speaker out there, so if what you're looking for is a one-device smart sound system, this is the one you should go for. What's more, Alexa's smart home skills are second to none right now, with way more services supported than Google's offering.
Music services fully supported: Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn Radio
Smart home services supported: Nest, Hive, Hue, SmartThings, Fitbit, Dominos and hundreds more
3) Google Home (£129)
PROS: Good sound | Google Assistant is smarter than Alexa | Nice design | Chromecast integration
CONS: Not as well connected as an Echo | Lacks some obvious skills | Not portable
Buy Google Home UK model here from Maplin (UK) | Amazon (USA)
There's really not much between the Home and the Echo, but at the time of writing we prefer Amazon's devices thanks to their wider array of third-party skills and smart home abilities. But the Home looks better, and Google's Assistant is a lot brighter than Alexa when it comes to answering questions. The ability to link it to Chromecasts is another nice touch.
Music services fully supported: Google Play Music, Spotify
Smart home services supported: Nest, Hue, SmartThings and more
4) Fabriq (US$50)
PROS: Decent sound | Portability | Price | Really well connected
CONS: Alexa is tap-to-talk | Third-party music services not fully supported
Buy the Fabriq here from Amazon (USA)
The Fabriq is currently only available in the US, but it's the best third-party Alexa speaker we've tried yet, so it's worth importing if you want to take Alexa out of the house with you. Sound quality is better than you'd expect at this bargain price, its battery lasts for around 5hrs and it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple's AirPlay all built in. But note that you have to tap it to wake Alexa, and that she won't be able to play from Spotify - you'll need the app to do that.
Music services fully supported: Amazon Music
Smart home services supported: Nest, Hive, Hue, SmartThings, Fitbit, Dominos and hundreds more
5) Amazon Echo Show (US$229)
PROS: Screen | Great range of services | Video calling
CONS: Sound quality | Not portable | Lack of screen-utilising skills
Buy the Amazon Echo Show here from Amazon (USA)
Amazon's latest Echo device was released in the US earlier this year and while there's currently no word as to when it'll reach the UK, previous Echo devices have always arrived here within a year, so there's every chance we'll get it by Christmas. If and when it does get here, the main reason to consider it is its screen, which is designed to enchance the info Alexa's verbally giving you. In our test we found that not many skills put the display to good use, though, so here's hoping that changes soon.
Music services fully supported: Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn Radio
Smart home services supported: Nest, Hive, Hue, SmartThings, Fitbit, Dominos and hundreds more
6) Jam Voice
PROS: Portability | Price
CONS: Alexa is tap-to-talk | Third-party music services not fully supported | Poor sound quality
Buy the Jam Voice here from Amazon (UK) | Amazon (USA)
The Jam Voice, like the Fabriq above, is a third-party Alexa speaker. This one is available in the UK, but it suffers from the same drawbacks as the Fabriq - tap-to-wake, lack of third-party music support - while also offering far poorer music quality. It's well priced, but only worth considering if a portable Alexa is a must.
Music services fully supported: Amazon Music
Smart home services supported: Nest, Hive, Hue, SmartThings, Fitbit, Dominos and hundreds more