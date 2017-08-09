Buying guide: The best smart speakers

If the AI revolution really is upon us then it's being led by a bunch of plastic cylinders doubling as Bluetooth speakers.

We can thank Amazon for kick-starting this trend with the release of the original Amazon Echo in 2014, but it's no longer the only game in town: Google released its own device, Google Home, last year and Apple will be following suit with the HomePod later this year. We've also seen the first third-party speakers arrive packing Amazon's Alexa assistant.

So what's the point? And which should you buy? Read on for all the answers.