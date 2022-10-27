Boost your home audio! Latest issue of Stuff magazine out now!

The latest issue of Stuff magazine is out today! We’re all about audio this month, with a deep dive into what speakers, turntables, streamers and amplifiers can transform your at-home listening – no matter what your budget.

As part of it, we’ve reviewed the tiny yet tremendously powerful Sonos Sub Mini, picked out some must-play albums from all across the sonic spectrum, and name our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers (for when it’s time to take the party outside).

Elsewhere we’ve tested Google’s latest and greatest smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro, and strapped on the firm’s first own-brand smartwatch. Does the Pixel Watch have what it takes to take on the mighty Apple Watch?

We’ve also compared six stellar pairs of true wireless earphones, including new launches from Apple, Samsung, Bose and Jabra. Then there’s a look at none of the latest eco-minded watches, for keeping your timepiece sustainable as well as stylish.

We’ve also reviewed a bunch of other tempting tech: the GoPro Hero 11 Black and DJI Osmo Action 3 face off in a battle of the action cams, we spend a week getting our sweat on with the Apple Watch Ultra, and game on Samsung’s colossal curved Odyssey Ark monitor.

Speaking of games, variety is king this month: FIFA 23 is a fitting end of an era for the series, Metal: Hellsinger somehow blends rock rhythm action and hardcore FPS gunplay, and Return to Monkey Island is a nostalgic return to form.

