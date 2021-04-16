Beta yourself: master iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Break ’em out: On iPhone, widgets are no longer confined to Today view — and the new ones look superb. Tap-hold a blank space on a Home Screen and then + to view your available options. There are four widget sizes, and they can stack if you lack space. Just be mindful moving them around too much will likely obliterate your carefully ordered app icons.

Stick ’em up: For reasons known only to Apple, iPad widgets can’t be plonked just anywhere on your Home screen — they’re still limited to a sidebar. However, you do get the lush new iPhone widget style — including one for weather.

Stack ’em up: Because iPad widgets are crammed in, make use of stacks by dragging one on top of another — or using Apple’s pre-defined Smart Stack widgets. These are automatically rotated by iPadOS, to always show the most appropriate widget for the time.