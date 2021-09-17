Power cut: the best wireless chargers for cordless current

In the electrifying days of current to come, the phone in your pocket will be charged by your walking motion alone. Probably.

Alas, while self-winding watches have long taken energy from the swing in your step, most flagships still require a dose of mains power to brim their batteries. But boosting your blower doesn’t mean you need to plug it in.

From zapping mats to MagSafe stands, the top charging docks deliver smartphone sustenance without a wire in sight. So whatever device you have to refill, add one of these power pads to your desk for drop and flow convenience.