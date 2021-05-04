The best Star Wars Lego sets to celebrate Star Wars Day 2021

Star Wars Day 2021 – May the 4th – is an excellent excuse to splurge on Lego Star Wars sets.
We’ve rounded up our favourites, so you can construct your own blocky takes on scenes from a galaxy far, far away – whatever your budget.
Ships for display
If you’re going to splash out on just one Lego kit that costs as much as a phone, choose Millennium Falcon (7541 pieces, £649.99). The iconic ship is reimagined as a whopping 83cm long Lego model, packed with details.
Although primarily a display piece (unless you’re mad enough to whoosh 650 quid of plastic through the air), there are plenty of minifig-scale areas for miniature adventures. Removable hull panels give original trilogy and episode VII–VIII crew (both are included) access to the cockpit, main hold, engine room and gunnery station.
Your Lego Darth Vader will be quaking his little black boots on seeing this one.
Should your allegiance – and your wallet – instead lie with the Empire, then go for Imperial Star Destroyer (4784 pieces, £649.99). A mountain of grey parts combines to form a 110cm-long replica of the fearsome vessel – and a dinky Tantive IV.
But if your wallet’s having palpitations that are nothing to do with nearby Sith doing that hand-squeeze trick, check out the more affordable A-wing Starfighter (1673 pieces, £179.99) – the first Ultimate Collectors Series take on the famed arrowhead ship from Return of the Jedi. And if you fancy a display piece that’s even bordering on pocket-money friendly, there’s Imperial Probe Droid (683 pieces, £59.99), ready to hunt down any rogue minifigs hiding in your gaff.
Minifig masterpieces
There’s no Ultimate Collectors Series AT-AT, presumably because it’d be as big as a house. Fortunately, the smaller scale AT-AT (1267 pieces, £139.99) still manages to be a piece of stompy magnificence. Along with a bunch of Empire types, you get Luke Skywalker – and a speeder bike the minifigs can all squabble over.
Elsewhere, if the pricier take on Han Solo’s iconic ship feels like a punch in the bank account, Millennium Falcon (1351 pieces, £149.99) should be more palatable. It’s based on The Rise of Skywalker’s take, but looks fab. Prefer keeping your Lego on the ground? Get yourself a wretched hive of scum and villainy with Mos Eisley Cantina (3187 pieces, £319.99), where Han and Greedo can both fire first. Or something.
Whatever your thoughts about the third Star Wars trilogy, there’s no denying the ships look fantastic – and that’s true of the Lego takes. Kylo Ren might be a second-rate emo Vader, but Kylo Ren’s Shuttle (1005 pieces, £99.99) with its massive swoopy wings can’t do anything but look cool and imposing.
If your heart lies with the original trilogy, you can get your swoosh on with Imperial TIE Fighter (432 pieces, £34.99) – a surprisingly dinky and wallet-friendly take on the iconic ship. And if you prefer it when the Dark Side lets a little light in, try the shiny and white Imperial Shuttle (660 pieces, £69.99), with Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and an unnamed Imperial Officer who’s just happy to be there.
The Mandalorian was the reason you first subscribed to Disney+ without even blinking. It gives us The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport (1023 pieces, £119.99) a.k.a. Razor Crest a.k.a. often looking a lot like a pile of Lego pieces in the actual series. (Seriously, Mando: look after your craft or it will never pass its MOT.)
It’s proof indeed that evil guys don’t get all the best toys. Although if even Mando’s too ‘grey’ for your own moral code, there are Lego Rebel ships too. Today’s are brought to you by the letters X and Y: Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter (474 pieces, £44.99) and Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter (578 pieces, £59.99). And now we want to track down a Sesame Street/Star Wars mash-up.
Brick-built figures
R2-D2, it is you – it is you! Well, in brick form at any rate. R2-D2 (2314 pieces, £179.99) is the most impressive and detailed Lego recreation of everyone’s favorite Star Wars droid (sorry, C-3PO). It also comes with a standard R2-D2 minifig – which presumably has a massive inferiority complex.
Nice model of the famous Jedi, Yoda (1771 pieces, £89.99) is. A whopping 1771 pieces go into making this 41cm tall statue, which has a massive lightsaber, and – most importantly – posable eyebrows. Want a shorter, cheekier, cuter take on ol’ green ears? Then try The Child (1075 pieces, £69.99) instead. (Just don’t make him angry or he’ll bounce you off the ceiling.)
Should the notion of building an entire humanoid figure feel too much like hard work, there’s Lego’s helmet range. This is designed for adult builders – or kids who presumably like the idea of what appear to be detailed decapitated heads of bad guys on their shelves.
Our favorite is the imposing Boba Fett Helmet (625 pieces, £54.99), although Darth Vader Helmet (834 pieces, £59.99) runs it a close second. Of the rest of the range, Stormtrooper Helmet (647 pieces, £54.99) wins out – although it sadly doesn’t include a dent from where one whacked their head on a door in A New Hope.
Pocket money perfection
If you lack deep pockets – or deep shelves – or just fancy grabbing a smaller set for a youngling, here are the best options for under thirty quid.
Trouble on Tatooine (276 pieces, £27.99) finds The Mandalorian and his speeder bike facing off against a grumpy Tusken Raider whose ballista is bigger than his house.
Still on Tatooine, you can recreate original trilogy shenanigans in Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder (236 pieces, £24.99), complete with blaster-wielding Jawa and perennially in trouble C-3PO. And 501st Legion Clone Troopers (285 pieces, £24.99) gives you a bunch of bad guys to ruin everyone’s fun.
Heading into ‘Lego does cute’ territory, The Mandalorian & the Child (295 pieces, £17.99) gives us adorable brick-built versions of the lead characters in the hit Disney+ series.
Microfighters take cute in a different direction: budget-friendly versions of Star Wars vehicles in miniaturised form with exaggerated features. AT-AT vs. Tauntaun Microfighters (205 pieces, £17.99) has a laser-spewing stompy armoured vehicle unsportingly take on what’s essentially a bloke riding a furry kangaroo. Harsh.
Fancy a space battle instead? Then have Han Solo swoop to the rescue in Millennium Falcon Microfighter (101 pieces, £8.99), while banging on about making the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs, thereby giving astrophysicists something to endlessly grumble about.