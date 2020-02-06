Band over fist: the best smartwatch straps for Apple Watch, WearOS and more

A good pair of trousers, they say, should fit without a belt. The same does not apply to smartwatches: without straps, you face a constant struggle to keep those clever discs on your wrist.

Suffering from attachment issues? Whether you’re not a fan of your current band or want a second strap to switch things up, there’s no shortage of hoops, loops and ribbons to wrap below your palm.

Be it Apple Watch, Ticwatch or Fitbit, we’ve been to band camp to find nine of the slickest, sturdiest and most stylish straps to fit every ticker. Talk about wrist management.