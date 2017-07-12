The best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S7 deals - July 2017

Craving a Samsung Galaxy bargain? Here are the best deals you'll find for the S7 edge and S7: S7 for £25/m w/ 4GB and S7 Edge £26/m w/ 4GB
Whether you've been making do with an old S5 or you're simply ready to ditch your existing S6 or S6 Edge, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are now around for steal - thanks to the arrival of the S8 and S8+.

Samsung's S7 handsets may look rather similar to their predecessors, but the extra power and return of much-missed features such as microSD makes these feel like the ultimate Galaxy smartphones.

If you're still sitting on the fence, check out our reviews of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, but if you've made up your mind and are ready to take the plunge, read on.

Here are the best contract deals on both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, with the Total Cost of Ownership taken into account.

The best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge contract deals

Here are the best S7 Edge deals on the big four mobile phone networks, where our highlights are Vodafone for its big data offering and low TCO.

SIM free 

  • Samsung S7 Edge 32GB 

Get the Samsung S7 Edge (32GB) SIM free for £451 - saving over £159

 

Three

If you've got your sights set on Three, this is the best Galaxy S7 Edge deal on their network, at £26.00 a month, with a good data allowance.

  • Free Dezzer for three months
  • 4GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £624.00

Get it here for £26.00 a month on Three in Black | White Gold Blue

 

EE

EE's data-crazy Galaxy S7 Edge deal comes with 5GB of 4G data, which should be enough for even the most obsessive YouTubers to cope with.

  • £30 cashback
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • 5GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £761.76

Get it here for £32.99 a month on EE in Black | Gold | White Blue

 

Vodafone

This decent-amount-of-data deal sports 4GB and costs £38.00 a month, with no upfront.

  • 4GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £912.00

Get it here for £38.00 a month on Vodafone in Black

 

O2

O2's best Galaxy S7 Edge offering comes in at £44.00 a month.

  • 15GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1056.00

Get it here for £44.00 a month on O2 in Black | White Gold | Blue

The best Samsung Galaxy S7 contract deals

Below are the key S7 deals, where our highlights are O2 for it's low TCO, and Vodafone for its big data.

SIM free 

  • Samsung S7 32GB 

Get the Samsung S7 (32GB) SIM free for £461 - saving over £79

 

Three

Three's best 32GB S7 offer has a very low Total Cost of Ownership, with 4GB of data for £25.00 a month.

  • 4GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £600.00

Get it here for £25.00 a month on Three in Black | White | Gold

EE

EE's best deal for the 32GB Galaxy S7 gives you a whole host of data - 5GB - all for a monthly cost of £27.99.

  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • 5GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £671.76

Get it here for £27.99 a month on EE in Black | Gold | White Silver

 

O2

O2's star 32GB Galaxy S7 deal gives you a decent amount data (3GB), for £32.00 a month.

  • 3GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £768.00

Get it here for £32.00 a month on O2 in Silver

 

Vodafone

This Galaxy S7 deal has 4GB of data for just £34.00 a month, with a no upfront fee.

  • 4GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £786.00

Get it here for £34.00 a month on Vodafone in Black White Gold | Silver

