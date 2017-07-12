The best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S7 deals - July 2017

Whether you've been making do with an old S5 or you're simply ready to ditch your existing S6 or S6 Edge, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are now around for steal - thanks to the arrival of the S8 and S8+.
Samsung's S7 handsets may look rather similar to their predecessors, but the extra power and return of much-missed features such as microSD makes these feel like the ultimate Galaxy smartphones.
If you're still sitting on the fence, check out our reviews of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, but if you've made up your mind and are ready to take the plunge, read on.
Here are the best contract deals on both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, with the Total Cost of Ownership taken into account.
The best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge contract deals
Here are the best S7 Edge deals on the big four mobile phone networks, where our highlights are Vodafone for its big data offering and low TCO.
SIM free
- Samsung S7 Edge 32GB
Get the Samsung S7 Edge (32GB) SIM free for £451 - saving over £159
Three
If you've got your sights set on Three, this is the best Galaxy S7 Edge deal on their network, at £26.00 a month, with a good data allowance.
- Free Dezzer for three months
- 4GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £624.00
Get it here for £26.00 a month on Three in Black | White | Gold | Blue
EE
EE's data-crazy Galaxy S7 Edge deal comes with 5GB of 4G data, which should be enough for even the most obsessive YouTubers to cope with.
- £30 cashback
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £761.76
Get it here for £32.99 a month on EE in Black | Gold | White | Blue
Vodafone
This decent-amount-of-data deal sports 4GB and costs £38.00 a month, with no upfront.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £912.00
Get it here for £38.00 a month on Vodafone in Black
O2
O2's best Galaxy S7 Edge offering comes in at £44.00 a month.
- 15GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1056.00
Get it here for £44.00 a month on O2 in Black | White | Gold | Blue
The best Samsung Galaxy S7 contract deals
Below are the key S7 deals, where our highlights are O2 for it's low TCO, and Vodafone for its big data.
SIM free
- Samsung S7 32GB
Get the Samsung S7 (32GB) SIM free for £461 - saving over £79
Three
Three's best 32GB S7 offer has a very low Total Cost of Ownership, with 4GB of data for £25.00 a month.
- 4GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £600.00
Get it here for £25.00 a month on Three in Black | White | Gold
EE
EE's best deal for the 32GB Galaxy S7 gives you a whole host of data - 5GB - all for a monthly cost of £27.99.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £671.76
Get it here for £27.99 a month on EE in Black | Gold | White | Silver
O2
O2's star 32GB Galaxy S7 deal gives you a decent amount data (3GB), for £32.00 a month.
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £768.00
Get it here for £32.00 a month on O2 in Silver
Vodafone
This Galaxy S7 deal has 4GB of data for just £34.00 a month, with a no upfront fee.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £786.00
Get it here for £34.00 a month on Vodafone in Black | White | Gold | Silver
* See more Samsung Galaxy S7 deals here