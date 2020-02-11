The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals - £59/m w/60GB on O2

Let’s turn our attention to the big boy – the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. With a new decade, we see a phone with some insane specs, driving the future of flagships.

A huge 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ (interrupted only by a small hole punch for the front facing camera). A 108mp camera on the back, flanked by a 12mp ultra-wide and 48mp telephoto capable of 100x zoom (yes, you read that right).

And armed with 16GB RAM and a next gen processor, along with a 5,000mAh battery, this is a lightning fast beast with the capability to go long.

So, you interested? Of course you are. Here are the best deals available on this next generation smartphone.

Go Sim free for £1199.99 - buy from here.

Or if you’re not made of money, there are some good deals worth your hard-earned money.

Don't forget. You will definitely need a case - here are the best options!