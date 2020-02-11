The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals - £59/m w/60GB on O2

Let’s turn our attention to the big boy – the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. With a new decade, we see a phone with some insane specs, driving the future of flagships.
A huge 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ (interrupted only by a small hole punch for the front facing camera). A 108mp camera on the back, flanked by a 12mp ultra-wide and 48mp telephoto capable of 100x zoom (yes, you read that right).
And armed with 16GB RAM and a next gen processor, along with a 5,000mAh battery, this is a lightning fast beast with the capability to go long.
So, you interested? Of course you are. Here are the best deals available on this next generation smartphone.
Go Sim free for £1199.99 - buy from here.
Or if you’re not made of money, there are some good deals worth your hard-earned money.
Don't forget. You will definitely need a case - here are the best options!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra best deals - £59/m w/60GB on O2
There is no 4G compromise here. The S20 ultra is purpose built for 5G – ready for that big upgrade when you are. All of these deals are ready for that, plus you can bag yourself a free pair of Galaxy Ear Buds with all of these offers.
Our favourite? Based on the amount of data and the price, it’s got to go to O2.
O2
- 60GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Galaxy Ear Buds
Total cost of ownership: £1715
Vodafone
- Unlimited max data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Galaxy Buds+
Total cost of ownership: £1899
EE
- 10GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Galaxy Ear Buds
Total cost of ownership: £1586
Best of the rest
It’s a pricey phone, so you may want to shop around! Here, we will be listing the best of the rest – the remaining great deals out there.