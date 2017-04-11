The 17 movies we're most excited about in 2017

Thanks to streaming services, we have a treasure trove of movies on hand whenever we want and wherever we want them… but there's still nothing like the thrill of seeing a huge, buzzed-about new flick on the big screen.

And there's plenty on the horizon. We're only a couple of months into 2017, yet we've already picked the 17 films that we're genuinely most excited about for rest the year ahead. There are a lot of heavy-hitters in here, too, ranging from the usual Marvel and DC fare to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and a few other very different flicks.

Right now it's mostly big-budget blockbusters, since those are scheduled out years in advance and teased incessantly for months, but we'll be updating this list throughout the year to bring in more indies, under-the-radar fare, and freshly-announced flicks. Be sure to check back!