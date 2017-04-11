The 17 movies we're most excited about in 2017

Thanks to streaming services, we have a treasure trove of movies on hand whenever we want and wherever we want them… but there's still nothing like the thrill of seeing a huge, buzzed-about new flick on the big screen.
And there's plenty on the horizon. We're only a couple of months into 2017, yet we've already picked the 17 films that we're genuinely most excited about for rest the year ahead. There are a lot of heavy-hitters in here, too, ranging from the usual Marvel and DC fare to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and a few other very different flicks.
Right now it's mostly big-budget blockbusters, since those are scheduled out years in advance and teased incessantly for months, but we'll be updating this list throughout the year to bring in more indies, under-the-radar fare, and freshly-announced flicks. Be sure to check back!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (28 April)
Guardians of the Galaxy has been the biggest surprise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: a total oddball flick with currently-minor links to the rest, yet so stylish, hilarious, and packed with brilliant characters that it could stand alone without the big superhero connections.
Now that we know Star-Lord, Rocket, and the rest, hopefully Vol. 2 can explore these great anti-heroes even further while expanding their world – and from the trailers, it looks like the sense of humour, cool sci-fi setting, and bold '70s soundtrack remain well intact.
The Circle (28 April)
We're all so thoroughly connected by technology these days, and while that has its benefits, the amount of information being tracked can be kind of eerie. Mae, a new recruit for the Facebook-esque The Circle, discovers that quickly, as something is clearly amiss at her employer.
The Circle looks to be a taut thriller about privacy, data mining, and the surveillance state, and it has a lot of talented folks attached: Emma Watson (Hermione!), John Boyega (Finn!), and even Tom Hanks (Tom Hanks!). Will we all shun social media and second-guess our new technological overlords after seeing it? Probably not. But hopefully it's entertaining.
Alien: Covenant (19 May)
Prometheus proved to be a pretty divisive film as a pseudo-prequel to Alien, but now Ridley Scott is going all in for the sequel: Alien: Covenant is clearly tied into the iconic sci-fi film series, and brings back a couple characters (including Michael Fassbender's android, David) from the last film alongside several newcomers.
The first trailer here looks plenty horrifying, which is a welcome return to form for the franchise. Hopefully Covenant ends up being a more worthy successor… or, rather, predecessor to… the early Alien classics.
Wonder Woman (2 June)
Woman Woman was arguably the most interesting character in Batman v Superman, so we're intrigued by the prospect of a standalone film – and based on the trailers, it looks like Wonder Woman could help turn the tide for DC's Cinematic Universe.
This origin story finds Amazon badass Diana Prince attempting to stop World War I, with the historical fiction angle giving the film a bit of a Captain America: The First Avenger vibe… except she's got a sword and a whip instead of a shield. Actually, as well as a shield.
Baby Driver (28 June)
Despite what you might assume from the title, Baby Driver is not about an infant behind the wheel. However, it is the next Edgar Wright film following The World's End and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, so yes, we are very into it.
Baby Driver is a crime flick about a rather curious young getaway driver who agrees to do "one last job" before breaking out of the game – and while that does sound remarkably clichéd, it's Edgar Wright, so it's sure to be distinctly styled, incredibly funny, and much more original than it sounds. Early festival reviews are unanimously glowing.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (7 July)
Yes, it is definitely too soon to be rebooting the Spider-Man film franchise yet again, but our fears and irritations were allayed with Tom Holland's extended cameo as the wall-crawler in Captain America: Civil War, which was easily one of the best parts of a spectacular film.
He'll get his first starring shot in the role in this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which as the title teases is more firmly set in high school, and finds the young hero learning to manage his powers and responsibilities while staying incognito. And yes, Spider-Man will remain intertwined with the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward: Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man/Tony Stark appears here too.
War for the Planet of the Apes (14 July)
Those damn dirty apes are back at it again! Who really expected that the second attempt to reboot Planet of the Apes would be such a critical success, but both Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes scored big – and the battle is only just beginning.
As the trailer and title suggest, War for the Planet of the Apes sees the humans and apes settling things on the battlefield, with Woody Harrelson leading the former for the fate of mankind. Hopefully it lives up to the immense praise for the last entry, and continues 2017's ape-based buzz following Kong: Skull Island.