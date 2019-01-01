Reset yourself: 9 mindfulness gadgets for a calmer New Year

Mindfulness is good for many things: feeling relaxed, stressing less, forgetting the indiscretions of yet another messy New Year’s Eve.
And, while it can’t cure a hangover, there’s growing evidence to suggest that cultivating a calm presence of mind can have physical benefits, too – from improving sleep to lowering blood pressure. Which is more than you can say for that last whisky sour.
Not one for a meditation getaway? Worry not: from ambient earbuds to scented vapour makers, it’s never been easier to add a dose of serenity to your daily routine.
So, make your resolution a restful one with this stress-free kit, sure to bring you peace of mind in 2019. Or ten minutes of quiet time, at least.
Zwitscherbox (£40)
Self-help guides might call for constant calm, but even a master of mindfulness would find it hard to stay relaxed with the pasta boiling over, the dog gnawing at the sofa leg and the postman hammering the doorbell.
Cut through the domestic din with a dose of sweet serenity: the motion-sensitive Zwitscherbox plays two minutes of blissful Black Forest birdsong whenever you stride past, transporting you to a world of tree-filled tranquility – good for mind, soul and spirit. And the postman, who would otherwise have got an earful.
Philips Somneo (£125)
For a truly mindful life we’d ditch clocks altogether, rising with the sun in a glorious synchronisation of person and planet. We’d also be late for a lot of meetings.
Want to wake gently without getting fired? Try this sunlight simulator: set your desired waking time and, when the moment comes, it'll bring you round with natural hues that gradually brighten, telling your brain and body it's time to rise and shine – without the painful ringing of your average alarm.
Not only will it put your mind in better shape for the day but, once you're back from the office, it'll do the reverse at bedtime – soothing you to sleep with sunset shades and light-guided breathing. And exhale.
Neom Wellbeing Pod (£90)
Scent can have a powerful effect on mind and mood. For example, a mere sniff of Larry the lab is enough to muddle anyone's meditative state.
Prefer calming peppermint to soggy dog? Add soothing aromas to your abode with this subtle diffuser from Neom. Just top up the water tank, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil and enjoy yoga studio smells in your sitting room. The nice ones, that is, not the stench of sweaty mats.
Oh, and it glows, too, which is more than you can say of old Larry.
Bose Sleepbuds (£230)
There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that a good night’s sleep is vital for a healthy and happy head. Just look how grumpy your old man gets without his usual eight hours.
Get the shut-eye you need with these nifty earbuds: fully wireless and good for up to 16 hours of soothing sounds, stick the noise-masking numbers in your ears at bedtime for restorative rest, free from snoring interruption.
Meditation pro? You can also use the Sleepbuds to create a bubble of calm for your morning thoughts: simply choose some ambient tones from the Bose Sleep app and go get your om on.
Bellabeat Leaf Urban (£130)
Healthy body, healthy mind – so the old saying goes – but hitting 10,000 steps won't relieve the pressure of a frenetic day at the office. For that you need the Bellabeat Leaf, a wellness tracker designed to help you understand your stress points and find calm in the daily chaos.
Wear it on your wrist, neck or clothes and the hip clip will holistically monitor stress levels, offering breathing exercises and guided meditations to keep you centred throughout the day.
It'll also track sleep, log periods and count steps – because there's no harm in doing the 10,000, too.
Muse 2 (£239)
Waves crash gently in the distance as you breathe deeply. You mind is centred and you are one with the earth. But did you put peanut butter on the shopping list?
Crash! Lightning flashes across the sky and rain pours around you: that's what you get for letting your mind wander – and there's no fooling Muse.
A clever headband that tracks brain activity in real time, this meditation assistant encourages focus by means of background sound, steering your brain away from distraction with rushing rain and rewarding calm with soothing ambience. The revised second-gen model can also monitor heart rate, breath and body posture. Who needs a retreat?
Punkt AC01 (£115)
Bookending your slumber with browsing sessions? It might make a great alarm clock, but keeping your smartphone on the bedside table can do all sorts of funny stuff to your sleep patterns.
Banish your blower from the bedroom and give your noggin some offline time with this pared-back waker from Punkt: a disconnected ticker with a singular purpose, the AC01 is designed to bring you into the day without distraction – bar the big snooze button on the back. Because minimal equals mindful.
Eva Solo Self-Watering Pot (£40)
In an overwhelming world of wires and walls, household plants are the perfect way to reconnect with nature. Thing is, remembering to water the blighters can introduce a whole new kind of stress to your weekly routine.
Stick this stunning pot on your desk and you’ll get the calming benefits of bonsai without the hassle of regular hydration: simply plant your Japanese mini-tree in the glass bowl and it’ll naturally draw water through wicks from the pot below, leaving you free to pursue the art of meditative pruning. Unless you forget to top it up, obviously.
Headspace (from £free)
Think meditation’s all gong baths and hippy retreats? Stick Headspace on your smartphone for a daily dose of calm, without the robes and humming.
Proven to reduce stress, improve focus and boost compassion, the calming app offers a bank of guided mindfulness sessions that'll soothe your soul in as little as 10 minutes.
Kick off with the free intro series, before going deeper with targeted meditations, covering everything from creativity to exercise to happiness. Use them to replace your heavy metal playlist and you can wave a tranquil goodbye to rush-hour angst.