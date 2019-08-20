The best laptops for students - back to school 2019

One of the most important purchases in preparing for college or university is a laptop. But from all the textbooks and school supplies, to those unnecessary purchases that you make for extracurricular activities (a golf visor, for example), expenses can skyrocket.

For all the coursework, class note taking, life management and Netflix at times you should be doing said coursework, the portability is essential.

So, whether you’re looking for a low price option, or a workhorse that can power through any task, we’ve picked the ten best budget laptops, notebooks and pro setups you can get. Because school can be a stressful time, and you deserve a helping hand from the team at Stuff.