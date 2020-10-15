Features

The best iPhone 12 Pro deals available right now

Going pro? Here are the best iPhone 12 Pro deals ready for pre-order!
by 

A month later than usual (we’ll give them a pass), Apple are back with their latest line-up of iPhones – featuring the speed demon camera beast, the 12 Pro. 

Keeping things zippy, there’s an A14 bionic processor and some seriously good endurance with a decent battery powering that Super Retina XDR display. 

Oh, and let’s not forget the insane triple camera system round back – ready for whatever you throw at it, even at night with LiDAR and for filming with HDR capture capability. Basically, whether you’re feeling snap happy on a night out or want to make the next Spielberg epic, you can. 

Tempted? It’s up for pre-order real soon! 

Where can I pre-order?

Several retailers and phone networks have setup pages ready to pre-order on Friday 16th October at 1pm. Keep these pages open to secure yours. 

Mobiles.co.uk 

Carphone Warehouse 

fonehouse 

EE 

O2 

Vodafone 

Three 