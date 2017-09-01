The best horror films on Amazon Prime Video

There's a universal thrill in being scared - particularly when there's no actual danger involved.
And what better way to indulge your taste for the pants-fillingly frightening than to dim the lights, curl up on the couch and watch a horror film? Thankfully, the days of having to venture out to the video shop or cross your fingers that something suitable is on are over - there's a horrifying wealth of scary movies available at your fingertips on streaming services.
Here, you'll find the Stuff team's pick of Amazon Prime's horror movie selection. There's sure to be something in here that'll put the willies up you.
Kill List
One notable bullet point in Ben Wheatley’s rise to Brit cinema wunderkind, Kill List is an indie film with real flair and punch; a blend of genres that’s drenched with a jarring atmosphere and mood that’ll keep your eyes locked to the screen until the jaw-dropping final reel.
Like your horror films disconcertingly strange? Put Kill List on your watchlist.
Final Destination
A glossy teen horror tale that has spawned god-knows-how-many sequels, Final Destination comes with a killer (no pun intended) premise: if you somehow cheat death and avoid your predestined fate, it’s just a bump in the road – the grim reaper will always get you in the end.
This setup leads to some of the most imaginative death scenes in the teen horror genre. With the killer being the universe itself rather than some cleaver-wielding masked maniac, there are countless interesting ways for these kids to die – and discovering how these fresh-faced ingenues will come to their sticky ends is this film’s real hook.
Event Horizon
This blood-splatterd space shocker could easily be titled Dead Space: The Movie – if not for the fact that it came out 10 years before the horror gaming classic. The plot's much the same, with Sam Neill's motley crew of space jockeys investigating an apparently deserted spacecraft on the outer reaches of the solar system and unearthing all manner of hellspawn aboard it.
So, another unoriginal B-movie clinging on to Alien's coat-tails? Not exactly. The things aboard the starship Event Horizon are grotesque enough to lift it above inferior rivals, and make it more of a horror film set in space than a sci-fi with a horror theme. So don't watch it on your own. Or just before boarding a deserted starship.
Train to Busan
A South Korean zombie flick with almost no guns, set almost entirely on a high-speed train? Where do we sign up?
While Train to Busan doesn’t really do anything to break the zombie movie mould, it’s an enjoyably fraught tale of a father and daughter (and a small group of other survivors) trapped in a confined space with a bunch of fast-moving, vicious and utterly relentless infected. If you’re sick of Western horror movies and fancy something a little different, it’s well two hours of your time.
Night of the Living Dead
George Romero’s recent death has reminded the world of the director’s pioneering genius. This man almost single-handedly invented both the zombie movie genre (heck, he essentially invented the pop culture zombie full-stop) and the horror-film-as-allegory, and he did so with this 1968 movie – which was also one of the first films to feature a black actor in the leading role. Without Night of the Living Dead, there’d be no Walking Dead, no World War Z, no Resident Evil… you get the idea.
The film’s plot is deceptively simple: as the dead begin to return to life as mindless, flesh-hungry ghouls, a disparate group of survivors barricade themselves inside a house in an attempt to make it through the night. But, as is often the case with zombie apocalypse tales, it quickly transpires that the biggest danger to their lives may not be the shambling hordes of undead, but human nature itself…
Goodnight Mommy
This Austrian indie movie’s chills come more from its relentlessly creepy atmosphere than gore or jump scares, as twin boys in a remote house react to the return of their mother – apparently from some kind of reconstructive surgery. But is it really her under those bandages?
If you prefer your scares served cold, with a side order of existential dread, Goodnight Mommy deserves a spot on your Amazon Watchlist.
Interview with the Vampire
This lavish movie made a child star out of Kirsten Dunst and further established Brad Pitt as a true Hollywood A-lister, but it’s Tom Cruise, playing against type as ruthless, decadent vampire Lestat, who steals the show.
Based on the novel by Anne Rice, it’s fair to say that Interview with the Vampire did much to establish the “sexy, angst-ridden vampire” trope that has since become a staple of film and TV – there’d be no Twilight or True Blood without Interview with the Vampire, for better or worse. But this isn't just some romanticised depiction of the conflicted, beautiful children of the night, and it doesn’t shy away from violence and horror at points.
Wolf Creek
Proof that Aussie cinema is about more than Mick Dundee, Wolf Creek introduces a character who’s easily as memorable and far nastier than the knife-wielding, globe-trotting bushman.
John Jarratt plays another Mick, who offers to help a trio of teens after car trouble causes them to become stranded in the national park that gives the film its name. Sounds like a predictable, clichéd horror movie, right? It would be if Mick Taylor wasn’t so terrifyingly deranged and it hadn’t been shot with such rare beauty for a film that descends into such horrific depravity. Not for the faint hearted.
We Are Still Here
They say moving house is one of the most stressful things you can do in life – and we can only imagine that goes double when your new pad happens to be haunted by a family of blood-hungry spirits.
We Are Still Here is a tight, low-budget old-school shocker that won’t change the world (or linger particularly long in the memory), but it’s well stocked in terms of creepiness, gore and frights. And sometimes, that’s all you want out of a horror film.
I Saw the Devil
Asian cinema revitalised horror in the 1990s and 2000s with a slew of shocking, grotesque and insanely creepy movies such as Ringu, Audition, and Ichi the Killer – and the Far East is still churning out stomach-churning films for those that like having their sensibilities messed with. Korean movie I Saw the Devil is one such picture, the story of a serial killer and a cop and their entrance into a kind of symbiotic cycle of violence. Is the price of revenge against evil worth becoming a monster yourself?