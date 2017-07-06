The best headphones, cases and accessories for the OnePlus 5

The verdict is in: the OnePlus 5 might be pricey compared to the previous few models, but it’s still one of the best value smartphones on the market.

In fact, it’s a full five-star product, as confirmed by our in-depth review. But, like any phone, its greatness can be further enhanced by the careful and judicious application of accessories, be they protective cases, booming headphones or storage-maximising dongles.

Below you'll find a bunch of our favourite add-ons for one of our favourite smartphones. Just don't forget to buy the phone too.