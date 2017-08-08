The 25 best games for Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon is big on value. Case in point: you can get a Fire tablet for £50 (or US$50). £50! And slightly better options from the retailer-turned-gadget-maker aren't drastically more expensive.
Granted, you're not getting a premium iPad-like experience, but it's a tablet capable of playing most apps, media, and games at a bargain-basement price, plus it has Alexa handy.
And what a selection of games you'll find. Amazon's Appstore is nearly as well-stocked as Google's own Play Store, with many thousands of options to explore.
Looking to load up your Fire tablet with great games? Here are our picks for the top 25 games available today.
Threes! (£1.26)
Best number puzzler today? Believe it: Threes! is easy to grasp, but it's utterly brilliant. You'll add like-numbered tiles together to create the largest you can on the board, but each swipe moves every tile in sight - and a new tile is added. Given the cramped space, you'll have to keep blending tiles or else you'll run out of space. Successful play requires obsessive planning, but it feels plenty rewarding to keep nudging up your top score.
Smash Hit (£free)
Luckily for Amazon device owners, Smash Hit lives up to its billing: this is a fantastic mobile game, and it's free to boot. You're propelled continuously through tunnels filled with glass panes and sculptures, and lo and behold, you're armed with metal balls. What do you do? Make a mess, obviously. Building a streak of smashed glass gives you bonus balls to toss, which lets you play for longer and longer. And you can pay once to unlock use of checkpoints, if you please.
Vainglory (£free)
Love League of Legends or Dota 2 on your computer? Well, Vainglory is the 3v3 touchscreen equivalent, and this mobile MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game is a play-anywhere treat. The online team play is tense and exciting, the graphics are gorgeous, and there's a lot more depth to it than you'd expect from a streamlined mobile experience. You might be shocked at how robust this fantasy squad battler really is.
Monument Valley (£2.49)
Compact but charming, Monument Valley is one of the top puzzlers available on touch devices, tasking you with guiding a young princess through a series of optical illusions. Each level is marked by impossible geometry, which you can manipulate using swipes and taps; the solution may not be immediately obvious, but it's hidden there somewhere in each gorgeous stage. Grab the Forgotten Shores expansion within for even more - although unfortunately Monument Valley 2 is yet to arrive on the platform.
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions (£6.58)
The fabulous console space shooter is back, and it's on Amazon devices this time around. You'll zip around neon-coated stages packed with scads of simple-shape enemies that must be blasted to bits. It was made for analogue sticks, but works startlingly well with touch controls, plus it has a wealth of content: 100+ adventure stages, big bosses to topple, and great arcade modes – like the brilliant, weapons-free Pacifism.
80 Days (£3.00)
Around the world in 80 Days? Well, it's more likely to be a few hours for you, but it should still be a plenty memorable journey. Based on the classic Jules Verne novel, this interactive fiction experience is unexpectedly gripping, letting you navigate rich conversation, choose varying routes on the map, and deal with the pitfalls that come your way. Can you make it back to London in time? If not, try again: each playthrough can be totally different.
Impossible Road (£1.19)
As endless arcade-style games go, Impossible Road remains one of our absolute favourites. You'll tap left and right to keep a ball on a suspended pathway, only the route rarely stays straight ahead: it winds and curves deep into an ivory abyss, and if you roll off the unguarded sides, you'll have only moments to try and land further down the road below. It's tough from the start, but in an endearing way that only makes you chase success even harder.
Mini Metro (£4.29)
Now here's a perfect distraction for the next time you're stuck on the platform waiting for a train: a game about designing a perfectly efficient transit system. Mini Metro is a minimalistic marvel of a puzzler – it doesn't look like much, given the subway map-inspired simple lines and shapes, but it quickly becomes a tense challenge with a strong strategic edge. Can you keep the trains running on time as more and more riders flood in?
Crossy Road (£free)
Endless runners are old news. Endless hoppers, on the other hand? Totally hot, and Crossy Road is the reason why. This spectacularly addictive game challenges you to tap to jump ahead one lane at a time on a never-ending trek across busy highways and raging rapids, and the goal as always is a high tally: and friends' scores plastered on the road will keep you motivated. You'll also never feel goaded into spending a cent.