Bean machines: the best coffee makers for budding baristas

Instant granules might be the definition of convenient coffee, but even the best stir-in stuff can’t rival the results you’ll get from a proper machine.

Keen to kick your caffeine routine up a gear? From espresso makers to drip filters, the best coffee machines make it easy to brew up better batches at home.

In search of superior swill, we’ve picked out nine of our favourites. So put the kettle on, make yourself a mug of the good stuff and prepare for top-notch jitter juice.