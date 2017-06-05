Apple WWDC 2017 – How to follow it and what to expect

This year, WWDC is taking place in San Jose, California, rather than in its usual home of San Francisco. The time zone is the same, though, and the event kicks off at 10am PST, which for those of us in the UK is 6pm BST.

Apple will, as always, be streaming it live on its dedicated WWDC website. You can also catch the livestream on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

All of that's fine, of course, but if you don't want to sit through the whole thing yourself you can let us do the hard work for you. We'll be tweeting live from the event on our Twitter channel @stufftv and we'll also have comprehensive coverage of the event here on the site.