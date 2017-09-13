Apple Watch Series 3 vs Fitbit Ionic: the weigh-in

The Ionic is the most aggressive Fitbit ever, and not just because of that chiselled face. It’s out to do just about everything an Apple Watch can handle.

Both watches have an HR scanner on the back. They can connect to Bluetooth headphones. You can wirelessly pay for stuff with a quick swipe across a payment terminal (although Fitbit is yet to confirm which banks it'll support).

Built-in GPS lets you properly track runs rather than just guessing based on the number of steps you take. And, missing from a lot of rivals, an altimeter tracks the number of stairs you dance up when recreating the Rocky training montage. These little guys can do a lot.

They also have Wi-Fi, so they don’t have to always rely on a connection to your phone. There are some differences, though.

The Apple Watch 3 comes with the option of 4G/LTE. This doesn’t come for free, and you can only get it through EE in the UK, but it’ll let you stream Apple Music while your phone is at home and even take calls using the same number as your iPhone. Now that’s pretty cool.

Like the Watch's Apple Music playlist syncing, the Fitbit Ionic lets you store some tracks for offline listening as a consolation prize. Fitbit says you’ll fit 300-odd songs: you have around 2.5GB to play with, so it depends on whether you use audiophile-grade quality or not. Fitbit proudly boasts about Pandora integration, but we can’t get that in the UK yet. So it remains to be seen which streaming services, if any, it supports at launch.

Both watches do some pretty neat things with heart rate data, like tracking how your resting heart rate changes over time. However, Apple has the edge at the moment as the Watch 3 also monitors your recovery times. How quickly you get down from “my heart’s going to explode” 180bpm to your resting rate is a decent sign of how fit you really are. The size of your biceps? Not so much.

The Fitbit Ionic hits back with SP02 readings. This measures the oxygen saturation in your blood, another way to judge fitness. Strangely enough, teardowns indicate the Apple Watch hardware is actually capable of making these readings. But WatchOS doesn’t do it, yet.

Stepping back from the innards a minute, there’s a pretty big difference between the Ionic and Watch 3 screens. The Apple Watch 3 has an OLED screen that’s either 1.3in or 1.65in across depending on whether you buy the 42mm or 38mm version.

The Fitbit Ionic display, meanwhile, is 1.42in across, and uses an LCD. In the cinema or a dark room you’ll see some backlight glow that wouldn’t be a problem with the Watch 3. Disclaimer: Stuff does not condone the use of gadgets in the cinema. Turn your phone off.

Outdoors neither of these watches is going to struggle, as they can both reach an eyeball-melting 1000nits.