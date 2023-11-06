Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max first look: super fast and a darker shade of grey

Apple sent over the new MacBook Pro 14in with M3 Max for review. I’m still putting this premium laptop through its paces, but figured I’d answer two questions here before my proper review rocks up later this week:

Is this thing stupidly powerful?

How black is Space Black?

Powerful. Fast. Lego Batman colours

Left: Space Black MacBook Pro. Right: MacBook Air.

Presumably urging laggers to upgrade, Apple spent a lot of time at its recent event merrily noting the M3 chips were north of 5x faster than their closest Intel MacBook Pro equivalents. But the Max in particular often blazes ahead of its direct predecessor.

Given that I don’t juggle high-end 3D projects for a living, I’ve not done anything with this Mac yet that’s had it break a sweat. But I’m in the process of hurling games at the thing to see how it compares with every other Apple Silicon Mac I’ve had my hands on.

So what about the colour, then? Lego Batman said it best:

Play “I only work in black. And sometimes very very dark grey.”

Space Black isn’t so much Apple working in black as very, very dark grey. How dark depends on local lighting conditions. Apple also claims this new finish greatly reduces fingerprints. From my experience so far, don’t expect magic. It does look like fingerprints are less noticeable than on my MacBook Air, but they’re still there.

Anyway, there’s a gallery below, shot during the approximately 11 seconds of sunlight early November bestowed on southern England this weekend. All the pics have been cropped but are otherwise not colour-corrected from whatever the iPhone 15 Pro Max picked up.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max first look verdict

The MacBook Pro M3 Max is fast. It looks good. But what about everything else?

Well, those things are more or less as they were in 2021 and 2022. The screen’s still great. The speakers are beefy for a laptop. There’s a notch, but it’s less annoying than you might imagine. And you get a solid bunch of ports.

I’ll have a more nuanced take later in the week, then, once I’ve managed to free myself from Benchmark City, encoded enough video to make Hollywood dizzy, and attempted to choke the Mac with DAW projects running far more virtual synths than is strictly necessary.

The new MacBook Pro line is available to buy from Apple and should start shipping from tomorrow. Prices start at $1599/£1699 for the M3 model. Our M3 Max review unit (16-core/64GB RAM/2TB SSD) would set you back $4299/£4399.

Craig Grannell Contributor About I’m a regular contributor to Stuff magazine and Stuff.tv, covering apps, games, Apple kit, Android, Lego, retro gaming and other interesting oddities. I also pen opinion pieces when the editor lets me, getting all serious about accessibility and predicting when sentient AI smart cookware will take over the world, in a terrifying mix of Bake Off and Terminator. Areas of expertise Mobile apps and games, Macs, iOS and tvOS devices, Android, retro games, crowdfunding, design, how to fight off an enraged smart saucepan with a massive stick.