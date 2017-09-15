Apple iPhone 8 vs iPhone 7: Should you upgrade?

After all of these months of waiting, it turns out that the iPhone X is actually the newly revitalised "iPhone 8" that we've been clamoring for 'til now.

So what, then, is the actual iPhone 8? Well, it certainly looks a lot like an iPhone 7, at least from the front. But the glass backing shows one new wrinkle, and it's joined by others that might not be obvious to the naked eye. The iPhone 8 packs perks, as every new iPhone does. That's no great surprise.

But if you just bought the iPhone 7 within the last year and you're still pretty happy with Apple's last standard flagship, do you really need to make the yearly leap again? Here's what we recommend so far, based on the specs and our iPhone 8 hands-on.