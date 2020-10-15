Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: What's the difference?

You might see the familiar notch and same screen size and think: Well, the iPhone 12 looks like another minor annual upgrade. That’s definitely not the full story, however.

From top to bottom and inside and out, the iPhone 12 seemingly packs a wealth of upgrades over the previous model - ones that will impact the way you use the phone daily, not to mention enhancements that make for a seemingly much more appealing handset overall.

Wondering whether it’s worth upgrading? Here’s how the new iPhone 12 compares to last year’s core iPhone 11.