Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

Apple just launched its new smartphone, and it's called the iPhone 11. Actually, all three of Apple's new phones are called the iPhone 11. We see how you might be confused.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a fair number of similarities between them – but as the names suggest, there are also some very big differences between the three.

With the launch coming up on 20 September, here's what you need to know about how these phones compare and which might be up your alley.