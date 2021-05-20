Apple iPad Air (2020) vs iPad Pro (2021): Which should you buy?

These tablets look broadly identical: rounded rectangles that are ‘all screen’ on the front, bar an even black bezel that hides the FaceTime camera and gives your thumbs somewhere to be.

Flip them around and you get more colour options with the Air. The Pro is either boring silver or boring grey, but the Air can be rose gold, green or sky blue. (Sadly no purple as yet.)

The 11in iPad Pro and Air are about the same size and heft. The 12.9in model requires meatier arms, since it weighs over 680g (which is, entertainingly, the same as the original 9.7in iPad).