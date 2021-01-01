We’re still fighting our way out of a pile of wrapping paper, mince pies and ennui at a socially distanced New Year’s Eve. But this is Stuff and the editor has demanded we fire up the rumour-o-tron and blast ‘Apple 2021’ predictions (quite possibly 2021 of them too) at the internet!

Actually, no, because this is Stuff. Those other guys can trot out the annual me-too lark. Instead, we’re using what’s left of our brains after the festive period to figure out the things we hope are on Apple’s radar for this coming year.