Apple in 2018: the good, the bad and the atypically incoherent

iPhone XS Max

We liked the iPhone X a lot, but its narrow screen felt like a downgrade if you’d previously owned a surfboard iPhone 8 Plus. Enter the iPhone XS Max – everything that was great about the iPhone X, only bigger! Actually, it was more than that, with the ludicrously powerful A12 chip, a long-lasting battery, and a camera that made even the X’s decent snapper look old-hat.

iPhone XR

With Stuff having worn its natty skeptical cap-and-face combo when Apple revealed the iPhone XR, were were pleasantly surprised to find out it was brilliant. As our intrepid editor wrote, this colourful blower – the Product (RED) incarnation is especially gorgeous – does the business in terms of battery, screen and power. The loss of the iPhone XS’s telephoto lens is a pity; it being 250 quid cheaper is not.

iPad Pro 2018

The iPad Pro dropped the Home button but didn’t gain a notch. We loved it. The combination of beautifully conceived industrial design, raw power, and a gorgeous screen make it the best tablet on the market. The revamped Pencil also impressed, ditching an absurd charging mechanism (plugging it into the Lightning port) for snappy magnetic magic. Not made of cash? The standard iPad got a decent update, too.

Apple Watch 4

In our review of the Apple Watch 4, there was a suitable pun about hearty upgrades. And that’s because Apple’s new watch in the US has electrocardiogram functionality that’s saved people’s lives. Take that, Rolex! International users must wait, but can at least enjoy the device’s design revamp. The best bit: the display’s sleek rounded corners and increased size – to the point you can stuff it with enough complications to make your head spin.

MacBook Air

Frankly, we were starting to wonder whether the MacBook Air would fade into the ether. Nope. Apple instead reimagined the notebook Steve Jobs once pulled out of an envelope, bringing it kicking and screaming into the modern era. There’s now a Retina display, a much-improved keyboard, and plenty of power for consumer computing. Is there anything it doesn’t have? A range of ports – two USB-C is your lot.