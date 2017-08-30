Amazon Echo vs Google Home UK: which one is right for you?

Updated 30/8/17: Amazon has given the Echo a big update that gives it the ability to control your multi-room music. See the 'Music' section below for details on how to set it up.

Updated 28/3/17: We've updated this face-off to include all of Google Home's new talents ahead of its UK launch on 6 April. Read on to find out whether it's ready to dethrone the Echo as the voice-controlled brain of our house...

--

We live in a time where you can stumble home at 4am, buy a gallon of peanut butter online, then order an Uber back to the bar after realising you've left your significant other behind - all accomplished with nothing but the sound of your very own voice.

That's right folks, the age of the smart speaker is upon us. And with the arrival of Google Home in the UK from 6 April, that age is quickly becoming a golden one.

Can the Home's new UK-specific talents and voice topple the Amazon Echo, with its flashy volume dial and promises of voice-controlled Sonos?

Both look great. Both promise the world. But which one should you have in our house?

We've spent some time auditioning them in the UK and talking to ourselves, to find out: