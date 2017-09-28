Amazon Echo (2017) vs Amazon Echo Plus: Which should you buy?

You didn’t think Amazon was going to just sit back and watch the Apple Homepod and Google Home gain ground on its territory, did you?

Of course not. After a great first year in the UK, Alexa's now got a new home and we’re all invited to the house warming. Not one, but two in fact, with a pair of new speakers launching ever-so-handily in time for Christmas.

With new designs, better sound and smarter features, there’s plenty to be excited about in the new Echo (2017) and Echo Plus. But what's the difference between them? And which should you buy? Read on for all the answers...