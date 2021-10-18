All you need to know about Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the new MacBook Pro

Apple’s released a new MacBook Pro. It’s got a fancy new design, lots of ports and no Touch Bar. It’s also ludicrously powerful. That last bit’s down to the M1 Pro and the M1 Max.

These chips are the latest upshot of Apple taking control of its own silicon, making the company’s own M1 seem like yesterday’s news – a trick the M1 itself last year pulled on the rest of the industry.

Here’s what you need to know about the two newcomers.