9 things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 has been a long time coming.

Enough time has passed that Note fans have either forgiven or forgotten about Samsung’s past transgressions with the Note 7, and now they’re frothing at the mouth for a phablet to fill their pockets with.

Well, the wait it almost over - Samsung has officially pulled back the curtain, revealing the Note 8 in a lavish New York launch event.

But before you break out the credit card, what actually sets the Note 8 apart? Is it just a glorified Galaxy S8+ with room for a stylus inside? We’ve got the lowdown right here: the nine most important things to know about the Galaxy Note 8.