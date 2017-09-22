9 of the best augmented reality apps and games for iPhone and Android

Apple is making a big augmented reality push with iOS 11 and its new phones – especially the iPhone X – but you don't need a new handset to give AR a try.

Augmented reality apps, which pop digital images and content atop real footage or images, or combine real and virtual elements with ease, are already found on both iPhone and Android. Most of these apps are pretty simplistic, sure, but they offer a taste of what's coming down the pipeline with Apple's ARKit push and even Google's new ARCore software.