If your life feels like a constant juggling act of overlapping deadlines, back-to-back video calls, and tabs multiplying faster than you can close them, then Currys might just have the upgrade to help you stay ahead.

Right now, you’ll find a selection of the latest Copilot+ PCs – powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors and built-in AI – all ready and willing to revitalise your productivity and entertainment shenanigans.

With everything from razor-thin ultraportables to big-screen multitasking machines on offer, these laptops are tailor-made for people who never stop moving – and who need tech that can keep pace.

Each one features Windows 11’s new Copilot+ PC experiences and dedicated AI engines under the hood, ready to help you write, design, code, create, and stay organised with less faff than ever before.

Whether you’re after a performance powerhouse or something slim and stylish, Currys has a Copilot+ PC to suit:



Asus Zenbook S 14: thin, tough, and ready for anything

The Zenbook S 14 is one of the most handsome Copilot+ PCs available – but don’t let its slimline silhouette and ceramic finish fool you into thinking it’s all style and no substance. Inside its svelte 1.2 kg chassis lies an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with onboard Intel® Arc™ graphics, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a rapid 1 TB SSD – more than enough to chew through photo editing, 3D rendering, or a multitude of browser tabs.

Its 14in 3K OLED touchscreen is a particular highlight, with vivid, colour-accurate visuals that are Pantone validated for creative work, while a 120 Hz refresh rate keeps everything silky smooth.

Ambient cooling tech keeps things whisper-quiet, while Harman Kardon speakers provide crisp sound to match. Overall, it’s a beautifully designed, proper all-rounder – whether you’re working at home, creating on the go, or zoning out with a film at the end of the day.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Evo: lightweight, heavy hitter

Proof that power doesn’t have to come with extra heft, the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Evo crams some serious performance into a featherweight package. Built around an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and weighing in at just 990 grams, it’s one of the lightest 13in laptops around – but still packs a punch thanks to 32 GB of ultra-fast RAM and integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics that breeze through creative tasks and light gaming.

Its 2.8K OLED display delivers vibrant colour and detail, while the 16:10 aspect ratio gives you more vertical space for documents and editing. AI takes centre stage here too, with Microsoft Copilot on tap, plus MSI’s own AI Engine for automatically adjusting performance to suit your workflow.

The triple-mic array with AI noise cancellation ensures crisp video calls, while the full HD webcam and IR facial recognition keep things looking sharp and secure. Add Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and up to 24 hours of battery life, and you’ve got yourself a notebook that floats like a butterfly, and stings like a bee.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: slim, sharp, and AI-savvy

If your to-do list changes as fast as your location, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED is a smart, portable pick that doesn’t skimp on style. With a slim 1.3 kg chassis and sleek design, it’s made for life on the move – but it’s what’s inside that makes it special.

Built around an Intel Core® Ultra™ 5 processor and equipped with 16 GB of RAM, this machine is Copilot+ certified and fully AI-optimised for everything from productivity apps to creative tasks. The Full HD+ OLED display brings eye-popping colour and contrast, while battery life of up to 16 hours means you won’t be scrambling for a socket halfway through the day.

Intel® Arc™ graphics handle light editing and gaming with ease, and it’s all kept cool under pressure thanks to ASUS IceCool thermal tech. A well-balanced blend of performance, portability, and AI smarts – with a few premium touches thrown in for good measure.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9: creative power, refined

Creatives looking for a premium Copilot+ PC experience should definitely consider the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9. From its polished design to its dazzling 14in 4K OLED touchscreen, this is a laptop that oozes confidence – and backs it up with serious clout.

At its core is the Intel Core® Ultra™ 7 processor, supported by 32 GB of RAM and a roomy 1 TB SSD. Integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics make light work of photo and video editing, while the DisplayHDR True Black 600 rating guarantees exceptional contrast and colour reproduction.

The real party trick, though, is its under-display camera, which disappears entirely when not in use – helping it achieve a remarkable 98% screen-to-body ratio. It weighs just 1.2 kg too, despite being loaded with high-end features, and includes Thunderbolt 4 ports, biometric security, and a sleek glass-topped finish that feels every bit as premium as it looks.

In short, whether you’re after the lightest travel companion, the sharpest screen, or the most versatile AI-enhanced workflow, Currys’ Copilot+ PC lineup has something to match.

Each model shows off what the future of laptop computing looks like – smarter, faster, and built to support your ambition. And with select models currently available at reduced prices, there’s never been a better time to explore what’s possible.