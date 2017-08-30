8 things we learnt from the Call of Duty: WWII beta

2017 will go down in gaming history as the year Call of Duty returned to its roots.

That’s right, after what some would say was an unhealthy obsession with gravity-defying boosting and wall-running, the latest installment of the franchise is back to good old boots on the ground.

We sacrificed the glorious sunshine of a British Bank Holiday for the trenches of Pointe Du Hoc to bring you the lowdown on the first weekend of COD WWII’s multiplayer beta.