8 incredibly useful things you can do with your old Android phone or tablet

Poor phone. Once you were the pride of our pockets, whipped out and displayed on pub tables with pride. “Oh wow, is that the new flagship smartphone with the souped-up camera and gigaflops of power?” your mates would inquire, barely containing their excitement. “Yes it is,” you’d reply, playing it cool with a cheeky smile and a sip of your pint, before asking them if they’d like to see your fancy torch app. It had three levels of brightness, and you were on top of the world.

Now, that same phone is caked in dust and forgotten memories, lying face down in a drawer, buried among the disheveled rubble of Micro-USB cables, almost-definitely dead batteries, and a DVI to VGA adaptor. You can’t even remember what the latter was for, or where it even came from, but you’ll be damned if you’re ever going to throw it away.

But we’re not here to wax poetic about your Drawer of Forgotten Things — we’re here to show you that your old Android smartphone can still serve you well, from protecting your home to scouring the heavens themselves to help unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Don’t believe us? We’ll prove it. Here are eight things you can do with your old Android phone that are genuinely useful.