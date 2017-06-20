7 things you need to know about the OnePlus 5

The rumour mill had this one pegged months ago: the OnePlus 5 has dual cameras round the back. That means it joins an increasingly crowded group that includes the LG G6, Huawei P10 and iPhone 7 Plus, and like the last of those phones it pairs one standard camera with one telephoto affair.

Here's how it works: the main camera has a 16MP sensor and light-gathering f/1.7 aperture, while the secondary camera is a 20MP snapper with an f/2.6 aperture. In use, the two team up to let you zoom up to 2x optically, as well as giving your pics loads of lovely bokeh - that's aesthetically blurred backgrounds, to the non-camera buffs among you.

The combination also gives you much sharper photos, according to OnePlus, and having tested it comprehensively in our review we're inclined to agree, so long as the lighting is good; in dim conditions we found it struggled a little.

Still, this is in all regards a seriously impressive photo setup, and a real step up from the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. There's also a 16MP camera on the front, video at up to 4K @30fps, and an array of pro options in the camera app including histograms and a digital horizon so you can line up your shots properly.