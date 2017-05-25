7 things we love about the HTC U11... and 6 things we hate about it

It might have been one of the last heavy hitters to make an appearance this year, but HTC didn’t disappoint with the U11: it's a fantastic phone that is just begging to be slipped into your pocket.

With some of the most distinctive colour schemes we’ve seen on a phone since the crazy days of Nokia, and high-end hardware to match, there’s lots here to like.

Don’t think it’s all positive, though - because the U11 isn’t perfect. Here are some of the things that grind our gears about HTC’s latest, as well as the good stuff that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.