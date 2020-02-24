6 things you need to know about the Sony Xperia 1 II

This year’s Mobile World Congress might have been cancelled, but the numerous phones originally intended to make their first appearance at the Barcelona-based show are still being announced as planned.

Sony live-streamed its press conference this morning, unveiling a host of new phones for 2020. The most attention grabbing of the lot (or at least of the phones definitely coming to these shores) is the Xperia 1 II.

Confused by the name? So were we. But all you need to know is that, from this point onwards, Sony will be using a similar naming structure for its Xperia flagships as it does for the Alpha camera line. So instead of the Xperia 2, we get the Xperia 1 II. Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but we’ll get used to it.

But what of the phone itself? Here’s everything you need to know.