6 things you need to know about the Microsoft Surface Laptop

Looking for a lightweight, luxurious laptop?

That used to mean heading to the Apple Store, but Microsoft has just unveiled a very tempting alternative. The Surface Laptop ditches the detachable keyboards and helpful hinges of the Surface Pro for a no-nonsense form factor, but doubles down on design, performance and battery life to tempt you away from OS X.

It's running a new version of Windows, and has a big focus on education, but this is much more than a premium Chromebook competitor.

Here's everything you need to know.