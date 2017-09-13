6 things you need to know about the Apple TV 4K

In the least surprising announcement after “hey, we’re releasing new iPhones”, it was revealed the new Apple TV supports 4K. Apple also noted that “resolution isn’t everything” and attempted to school everyone on the box’s HDR smarts (it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10), which see the box leapfrog Amazon’s.

Powering this is the A10X – the chip that usually lurks inside the iPad Pro. That’s quite a jump from the Apple TV being a headless lowish-end iPhone, and bodes well for gaming – as well as telly with more pixels than your eyes know what to do with.