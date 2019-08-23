6 of the best 5G phones you can buy today

Thursday 30 May was a pretty momentous day for British radio waves. Why? It was the day 5G was switched on. What do you mean you didn’t notice?

The fact is, you’d have no reason to unless you’ve got a 5G phone. The air doesn’t fizz with the feeling of faster download speeds and higher network capacity.

But if you’re in the market for one there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Firstly, you need to be living somewhere with 5G coverage or you might as well opt for a cheaper 4G phone and tariff. The networks are pretty sparse right now but will only get better, it might just take a while.

You’ll also need to sign up for a 5G contract at the same time. That might seem obvious but none of the 5G-capable phones we’ve tried are available SIM-free at the moment, and some are only available on certain networks.

Got that? If you still want to take the plunge, here’s our pick of the 5G phones you can buy right now.