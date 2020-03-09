The 40 best free Android games for your phone or tablet

There are hundreds of fantastic games available for Android, and a lot of them cost nothing. Whether ad-supported or based on a ‘freemium’ model, these titles are free – and guaranteed to make your morning commute a little less painful.

To help you find just the sort of thing you’re after, we’ve grouped the games into sections, so you can quickly grab the best platform games, endless runners, arcade games, shooters, puzzlers, strategy games, adventures, racers and sports titles.

If you can't find something you like in all that lot, you must hate games. In which case, this is an odd article for you to be reading.