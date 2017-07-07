The 19 best TV shows to stream on Now TV

It might lack the overall cachet of Netflix and Amazon Prime, but Now TV is a streaming service worth shouting about.
Not only does Now TV feature a best-in-class Movies package (see our recommendations from that line-up here), it also offers a separate, nicely affordable "Entertainment Pass", affording you access to hundreds of TV shows and documentaries, both in BBC iPlayer-style catch-up form (based on Sky's broadcast channels) and box-sets featuring individual seasons or entire runs of a single show.
There's a lot of stuff to sift through on Now TV Entertainment but as always, we're here to help. How? By picking out 19 shows we think you should watch, that's how.
Twin Peaks: The Return
There are two ways to look at the new series of Twin Peaks. One is that it is without question the most utterly brilliant TV show of the year, the other that it’s a massive pile of pretentious poo-poo.
Now we’re firmly in the former camp here at Stuff, but if you a) didn’t like the original two series or b) generally don’t like David Lynch’s creative ouput then this is emphatically not going to change your mind. Indeed, The Return is a kind of meta-Lynch show, distilling themes, elements, tropes and filmmaking techniques he’s employed elsewhere into one bewilderingly incredible experience.
Set 25 years after the events of the groundbreaking first two series, The Return revisits many of the characters from the originals, and there’s enormous amounts of fun and interest to be gained merely in seeing how they’ve aged and how their lives have worked out.
We don’t want to spoil things by going into detail about the plot, but suffice to say that it’s about as far from a straightforward linear journey as you could ever imagine. Absolutely essential viewing.
Billions
Think of Billions as the high-finance counterpart to House of Cards and you won’t be far off the mark.
Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti are superb as, respectively, the win-at-all-costs head of a massive hedge fund and the win-at-all-costs district attorney determined to put him behind bars, although both are thoroughly upstaged by the even better Maggie Siff as the woman who keeps both at the top of their game.
It can get a bit bogged down in financial jargon - unless you’re a hedge-fund manager yourself, you’ll likely not understand a word of what’s being discussed at times - but that’s never really a problem, because this isn’t really a show about global financial markets. Well, no more so than Game of Thrones is really a show about dragons.
Instead, it’s a show about power and whether the kind you can buy is more important than the kind you earn. Well worth a watch.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Seinfeld co-creator Larry David plays an exaggerated version of himself in this long-running Hollywood-set sitcom. In less capable hands, Curb Your Enthusiasm could have been a series of smug musings on the world of showbiz; instead it’s a shrewd comedy about social etiquette and the absurdity of modern existence (with plenty of musings on the world of showbiz tossed in, but they’re mostly window dressing).
Shot in an unfussy cinema verité style with much of the dialogue improvised, Curb’s briskly-paced episodes – in which David, through a mixture of bad luck, worse judgement and sheer pig-headedness, invariably embroils himself in some crushingly awkward situation – are an absolute hoot, especially if you’re a fan of comedy that makes you cringe.
Silicon Valley
You’re reading Stuff, so you’re a tech fan. Which means you’re the target market for this satirical sitcom from Mike “Beavis and Butthead” Judge, which skewers California start-up culture as it follows the peaks and troughs of compression service Pied Piper and its crew of socially dysfunctional creators.
As crude and raucous as it is insightful about the nature of the tech biz, Silicon Valley is one of the few sitcoms that doesn’t make you feel stupider the more you watch.
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones doesn’t need much of an introduction from us – it’s probably the biggest TV show of the past five years, and certainly the biggest in terms of production values. But we'll give it an intro anyway: Thones is a fantasy epic with a cast of hundreds (including a good handful of non-humans) and an utterly gripping, twist-riddled plot spanning several continents, many years and seemingly dozens of wars along the way.
With the seventh season due to air in July (it will be appearing on Now TV just after being broadcast on Sky Atlantic), Now TV has brought back the box sets of the previous six. If you’re up for a blood-soaked binge session, now’s the perfect time.
The Sopranos
Nowadays we take intelligently written, beautifully shot big budget television series for granted – but a couple of decades ago such programmes (bar the odd miniseries) were a rarity.
Then along came HBO and David Chase’s The Sopranos, a long-running drama about the New Jersey mob, family and millennial America. Gripping, funny, moving and often hard to watch, this show made a bone-fide star of the late James Gandolfini, who excels, attracts and repels in equal measure as mafia boss Tony Soprano.
Every single episode of what might be the greatest TV show ever is currently available on Now TV, so if you haven’t watched it already – or it’s been a few years and you’re missing Paulie Walnuts, Silvio, Big Pussy and Christopher – grab yourself a bin bag full of snacks, several gallons of your preferred bevvie and get settled in for a mobster marathon.
The Trip to Spain
When it was announced that Sky, rather than the BBC, would be showing the third series of the loose comedy drama – which teams up director Michael Winterbottom with comic actors Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan playing exaggerated versions of themselves – some feared that the magic would be lost. That’s far from the case; anybody who found themselves enrapt by the first two series will find this one nigh-on indistinguishable in terms of writing, production value, tone or format.
This time the duo’s culinary tour takes them to Spain (yeah, we know, there’s a clue in the title…) where their insecurities, their (not always) friendly professional rivalry and their celebrity impressions once again strike the right tragicomic chords.