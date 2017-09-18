The 13 best Nintendo 3DS games

With Nintendo's Switch having well and truly taken flight, the 3DS is now entering its distinguished twilight years. Given just how many brilliant games have seen release for this portable marvel, it's never too late to start enjoying the best of them.

Nintendo's quirky little handheld boasts quite the library of miniturized classics, and they're all available to play whether you have the standard 3DS, the streamlined New 2DS XL, or the enhanced New Nintendo 3DS, but there's plenty more worth investigating.

Yes, classic series like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda are present and accounted for, but dig a little deeper and you'll find more reasons to stay glued to this dual-screened device. Especially now Metroid has made it's grand return to a Nintendo console. Here are 13 of the absolute top games you can play today on Nintendo 3DS.