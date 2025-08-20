WIN 1 of 6 pairs of high-quality Lowa Innovo GTX Mid boots!

It’s the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy some long-distance hikes before the weather sours – and LOWA’s Innovo GTX Mid boot will help you go further, offering high levels of support and low weight. The best bit? This month’s Stuff competition will see six lucky readers each win themselves a pair, worth £190!

Made in Europe, the sporty-looking Innovo GTX Mid is a premium boot with an upper made from light and comfortable suede and ripstop fabrics. A PFAS-free Gore-Tex ePE membrane ensures feet stay dry and comfy in all conditions.

Underfoot, the midsole offers long-lasting cushioning, while its DynaPU+ construction provides increased rebound through every step, supporting your foot’s natural rolling movement. The support doesn’t stop there either: LOWA’s lightweight frame provides a 3D cradle that guides and supports the foot across uneven terrain.

See lowa.co.uk for more details.

How to enter

Ready for your dog walks, hearty hikes and mountain adventures to get a lot more cushy? Get in with a chance of winning these boots by heading here and answering this question:

Where are the LOWA Innovo GTX Mid boots made?

A…South America

B…Europe

C..Asia

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 3 Oct 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full T s & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.