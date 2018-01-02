12 tips and tricks to get the most out of your Amazon Fire TV

An Amazon Fire TV is one of the best ways to make your TV that little bit cleverer.

Whether you’re rocking a slightly older telly that needs a helping hand in the smarts department, or you fancy controlling your boxset binges with Alexa voice control, Amazon offers two options to suit: The cheaper Fire TV Stick will do the trick if your TV is of the Full HD variety, while the Fire TV 4K is at hand if you’ve splashed out on the extra pixels for UHD.

Both offer very similar functionality otherwise, though, so these tips and tricks – gathered over many laborious hours of telly watching – should help you to get the very most out whichever one you’ve gone for.