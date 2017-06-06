The 12 coolest things we learnt from WWDC 2017

We were expecting a few refreshing droplets of Apple news from WWDC 2017, but Tim Cook and co opened up a firehose and drenched us with new tech treats.

Pretty much every Apple product was treated to some added sparkle, with software updates for iPhones, Macs and the Apple Watch.

It wasn’t all just under the hood tweaks either – shiny new products arrived in the form of a new iMac Pro, some iPad Pros and a smart speaker to take on the Amazon Echo.

In other words, you’ve got a lot to catch up on, but luckily we’ve mulched it down into this perfectly blended Apple smoothie. Down it, down it...