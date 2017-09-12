11 things you need to know about the iPhone X

Apple has finally pulled back the curtain on the iPhone X, and golly - it's a bit of a departure from the norm, isn't it?

The bezel-busting X might have had a worse history of leaks than the Titanic, but that doesn't mean it didn't impress us. With drool-worthy hardware, a new take on iOS 11, and some face-friendly animated emoji that look like a right laugh, it's surely shot straight to the top of many an Apple fan's wish list.

But what are the standout features, when will you be able to slip one in your pocket, and is it "iPhone X" or "iPhone 10"? Read on for everything you need to know.